Donoghue Forlines LLC Grows Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,157,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $79.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average is $66.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

