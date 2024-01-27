Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527,147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ciena were worth $24,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 63.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth about $59,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Ciena by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Ciena by 74.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIEN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

Ciena Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.42. 823,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,592. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $426,330.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,694,085.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $193,094.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,664,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 9,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $426,330.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,694,085.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,385. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.