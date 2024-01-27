PFG Investments LLC Sells 2,599 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,248 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK by 271.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $39.07. 3,061,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,495. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $40.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.88% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GSK

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.