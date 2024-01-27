PFG Investments LLC Buys 896 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after buying an additional 205,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,011,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.70. 481,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,872. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

