Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Boosts Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,303,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,561,000. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,204,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL traded down $4.25 on Friday, hitting $123.46. 2,857,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $130.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

