iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after buying an additional 22,560,477 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,520,000 after buying an additional 369,356 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,524,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the period.

IWP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,346. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $105.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

