BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Position Raised by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TCPC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.73. 309,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,565. The company has a current ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 29.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.64 million, a PE ratio of 195.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $54.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.66 million. Analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.12%. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,266.67%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.