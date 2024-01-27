Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $72.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,420. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average is $70.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

