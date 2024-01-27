ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Raised to $1,000.00 at Raymond James

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $912.60.

ASML traded down $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $867.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $883.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $729.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $673.03. The company has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.17%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

