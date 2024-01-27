Barclays Raises American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $14.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.85.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $15.13. 45,618,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,212,048. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,010,566,000 after acquiring an additional 667,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,107,332 shares of the airline’s stock worth $306,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,653,004 shares of the airline’s stock worth $262,507,000 after acquiring an additional 455,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $174,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,247 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

