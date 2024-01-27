HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in HP by 84.4% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $30.00. 9,325,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

