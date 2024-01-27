Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Acquires 7,770 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 883.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA XLG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,839. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $39.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

