QUASA (QUA) Trading 35.4% Lower This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, QUASA has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $35,263.96 and approximately $89.77 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00017540 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00020637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,023.42 or 1.00017886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011316 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00205856 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.000398 USD and is up 24.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $49.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

