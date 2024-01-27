Piper Sandler Increases United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target to $30.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UCBI. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UCBI

United Community Banks Trading Up 0.2 %

UCBI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 366,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,303. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,862,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,412,000 after purchasing an additional 245,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,518,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Community Banks by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,579,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.