Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $188.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TTWO. Bank of America lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.88. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $104.13 and a 1-year high of $169.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. Insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,813 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

