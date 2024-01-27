Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.14.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $183.25. The stock had a trading volume of 107,343,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

