Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stephens from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson downgraded Triumph Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Triumph Financial from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.57.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ TFIN traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.20. 177,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,565. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.32. Triumph Financial has a 1 year low of $46.67 and a 1 year high of $81.64.

In other Triumph Financial news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,773 shares of company stock worth $1,672,134. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.