Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trustmark from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trustmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRMK

Trustmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.15. 234,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,399. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $18.96 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Trustmark by 208.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.