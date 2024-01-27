Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.14.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.25. The company had a trading volume of 107,343,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. Tesla has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $58,328,000 after buying an additional 81,418 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

