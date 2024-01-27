TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TCON remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,535. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

