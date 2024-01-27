Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,594. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. Summit Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $428.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $815,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth $270,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

