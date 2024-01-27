Barclays Increases Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Price Target to $17.00

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

SHC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 435,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,653. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Sotera Health has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $263.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.94 million. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 53.66% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 50.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 100.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 428.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

