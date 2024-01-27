Piper Sandler Raises Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target to $25.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $23.50 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.13.

VBTX traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 624,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,641. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Veritex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Veritex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

