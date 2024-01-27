Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.23. 1,841,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,002. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $535.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 735,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 64,086 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 83,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.