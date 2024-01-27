Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $22.59 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8,888.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,438 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.18% of APA worth $22,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 921,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after acquiring an additional 865,026 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 28.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,584,000 after acquiring an additional 179,028 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in APA during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 14.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in APA by 17.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 23,804 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Johnson Rice downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.11. 4,159,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,639. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 3.31. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

