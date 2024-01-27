Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1,350.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,067 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $23,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE OKE traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $70.44. 2,757,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,277. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.64.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

