Sfmg LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Sfmg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 665.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYE traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 46,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,640. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $523.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $82.02.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

