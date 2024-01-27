Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,774 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 241,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 136,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 45,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 628,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,567,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,862,376. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

