Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $205,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $229,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 293.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 18,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Down 1.8 %

OLED stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.58. The company had a trading volume of 228,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $194.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.40.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.89.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

