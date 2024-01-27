Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 768 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,222 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of YUM stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.09. 1,157,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,435. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.