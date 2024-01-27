Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 180 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $853,748,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,033,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,493,000 after buying an additional 1,117,420 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.06. 587,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,422. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.79.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

