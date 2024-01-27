Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 1,097 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 93,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 84,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.18. 2,854,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

