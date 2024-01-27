Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.8% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.5% during the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.1% during the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

META traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $394.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,159,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $146.95 and a one year high of $396.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

