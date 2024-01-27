Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $322.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,863. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $325.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.48 and its 200 day moving average is $290.59. The stock has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

