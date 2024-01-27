Leelyn Smith LLC Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Leelyn Smith LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,151,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. The stock has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $184.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.98.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

