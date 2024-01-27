HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 6,690 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,690 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. 410,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,818. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

