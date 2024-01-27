Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 232,856 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1,413.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,856 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Global Payments worth $28,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Global Payments by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.90. 2,349,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,903. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day moving average is $119.66. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.56.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

