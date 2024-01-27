Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$1,550.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1,400.00 to C$1,550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$980.00 to C$1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,553.33.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FFH

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

TSE FFH traded up C$28.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1,365.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,565. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,242.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,162.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$846.71 and a 1 year high of C$1,366.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$42.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$25.33 by C$16.93. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of C$7.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 186.8037249 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial

In other news, Director Brian Johnson Porter bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1,265.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$316,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,075,250. In other news, Director Brian Johnson Porter bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1,265.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$316,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,075,250. Also, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$59,400.00. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,402,250 in the last quarter. 3.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.