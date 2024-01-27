Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ HFWA remained flat at $20.58 during trading on Friday. 291,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,853. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $29.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 50.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 254,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,084,000 after buying an additional 113,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after buying an additional 45,332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,918,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,021,000 after buying an additional 211,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Heritage Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,822,000 after buying an additional 151,365 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

