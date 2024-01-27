HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 737 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VIOO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.00. 87,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $80.90 and a one year high of $101.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.45.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.