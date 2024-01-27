HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,739 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after buying an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $8,909,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,775,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,670,239. The firm has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.