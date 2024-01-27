Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 3,188 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 33.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 232,901 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 39.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,930,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,455 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,432,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 43.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 32.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,977,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,937. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $66.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.