Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,858 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 407.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 90.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,572 shares of company stock worth $345,627 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 518,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,379. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -249.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $77.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.76 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

