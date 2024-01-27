Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases New Stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,532.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,647,532.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $28,774.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,015,196 shares of company stock valued at $103,562,243. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYCR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Paycor HCM stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 568,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,070. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.51 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. Equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Further Reading

