Wrapmanager Inc. Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PPL by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of PPL by 25,537.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,157,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $88,056,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of PPL by 70.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,950,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $63,244,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $25.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,200. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

