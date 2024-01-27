LGT Group Foundation Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $374,660.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,641.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,922 shares of company stock worth $2,480,245 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $123.06. 769,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,730. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.93. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

