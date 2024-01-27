Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSF traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $49.00. 91,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,131. The company has a market capitalization of $939.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $57.06.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $74.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMSF. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

