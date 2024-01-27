Wrapmanager Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $31,250,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $20,101,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 554,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,027,000 after buying an additional 321,780 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,992,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576 over the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

SEI Investments Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.90. The stock had a trading volume of 354,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,714. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $65.18.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

