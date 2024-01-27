LGT Group Foundation Acquires New Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the third quarter worth about $114,000.

Shares of ARM stock traded down 2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching 71.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,077,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 68.59. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 79.94.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.26 by 0.10. The business had revenue of 806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 739.71 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 65.18.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

