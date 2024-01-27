LGT Group Foundation Decreases Stock Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

LGT Group Foundation decreased its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,137,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,708,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,409,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,596,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 890,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Burford Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,831,748,000.

Shares of BUR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 529,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,605. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.68. Burford Capital Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $368.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BUR. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Burford Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds.

